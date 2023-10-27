Renowned Nollywood actress and producer, Iyabo Ojo is celebrating 25 years of being in the entertainment industry.

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, October 26, the mother of two give thanks to God for being behind her success as she revealed that she became an entertainer in 20.

Iyabo reminisced about her achievements and humble beginnings which began in 1998 when she bagged her first movie role in a movie titled Satanic. From there, she made her first Yoruba debut, produced her first Yoruba movie, produced her cinema movie, and most recently became a Tiktok sensation.

The screen diva appreciated all her creators and children for their unending love and understanding, as well as her fans.

“It’s been 25 years on stage, and all I can say is God has been more than so good to me………

.

Started when I was 20 years old…

.

My first role was in 1998 in a movie titled Satanic, played Helen in an English-language film directed by Mr Matthias

2002, I made my Yoruba-language debut in the movie… Baba Darijinwon was produced by Alhaji Yinka Quadri

I produced my 1st Yoruba movie, Botife, in 2004,

I produced my 1st cinema movie Arinzo in 2013,

I produced my 1st English cinema film Silence, in 2015,

I became a TikTok sensation in 2020

I became a professional brand influencer in 2020

I became a reality TV star in 2022

1 became a TV presenter in 2023

1 directed my 1st Comedy skit series 2023 ……………… …… please follow, subscribe, share, and watch Mama Gold Empire Series Episode 1 now showing on Iyaboojotv on YouTube link in my bio.

I have acted in over 200 movies, produced over 20 Yoruba movies, and over 10 English movies …..

…

Still acting, still producing, and now TV presenting and directing…

….

It can only be God.

.

I want to say a very big thank you to God almighty, my wonderful children for their unending love and understanding, and to all my amazing fans and loved ones all over the world. I say thank you, without you all, I may have given up a long time ago… God bless us all and bless our hustle….”

