Nigerian singer, Mercy Chinwo has expressed her gratitude to her husband, Pastor Blessed for being a good husband and father to her and their child.

Sharing photos of herself and her hubby, the music star revealed that God knew she couldn’t do life alone, so he gave her her husband.

Mercy Chinwo went on to appreciates how her husband pays attention to every little detail.

According to her, he always leads, teaches, and ensures that they become better versions of themselves.

In her words;

“God knew I couldn’t do life alone, so He gave me you, @theofficialblessed ❤❤. It’s how you pay attention to every little detail for me; thank you for always leading, teaching, and ensuring I become a better version of myself. We are grateful for the gift of you in our lives❤❤.

We love you, Daddy😅😅 Aka Sweet ❤😅😅🏃‍♀️.”

See below;

ALSO READ: “We are still counting on your prayers and unwavering support” – Mr Ibu gives update on his health as he undergoes 5 successful surgeries