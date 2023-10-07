Nigerian comedian, Stanley Chibunna, popularly known as Funnybone and his wife, Angel has welcomed their first child.

The good news was shared by the actor via his Instagram page.

Sharing a photo of him cuddling his child, Funnybone revealed that he is grateful, thankful and blessed.

He wrote;

“Proud Dad❤️

Grateful! Thankful! Blessed!

Baby Zimchikachim❤️

Behold, children are a heritage from the LORD, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one’s youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them – Psalm 127:3-5″

See his post below;

Congratulations to the beautiful couple.

