Big Brother Naija reality star, Groovy has reacted after Uriel Oputa responded to their leaked kissing video.

The reality stars set the internet ablaze after a new video showing them locking lips in a dark car popped up.

The video of Uriel and Groovy kissing was posted on Twitter (X) by a user, @symply_kim, with the caption;

“Ah Groovy is serious omg kissing Uriel. Abi na my eye deh pain me? Uvy shippers welcome me o💃💃”.

Breaking her silence, the 34-year-old serial entrepreneur, Uriel said that love could always be found in the most unexpected places.

She wrote: “We find Happiness in Odd places. Happiness has always been my Goal. I’m Happy I’m loved”.

Reacting to the response of Uriel over their passionate kiss, Groovy has taken to his Instagram story to write Uriel’s name with two love emojis attached to it; a way to show his love for her.