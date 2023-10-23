Within the next 30 days, the well-known content creators Happie Boys, who are incarcerated in a Cyprus prison, are reportedly scheduled to be released and deported.

Recall that a few weeks ago, Kelechi and Johnson were taken into custody on suspicion of engaging in fraudulent activities.

Recent events indicate that the pair’s destiny in Cyprus is certain to be deported back to Nigeria, according to a friend who once accommodated them after they arrived.

The aforementioned companion disclosed in a hacked communication that the two were detained for not having student permits due to unpaid tuition.

He continued by saying that because of the Happie Boys’ history of dragging people online.

“Happie boys haven’t been released yet my bro.. before they can be released all the fees dey owe must be paid so they can make their student permits and get freedom. Aside that bro after about 30 days they’ll be deported back to Nigeria from inside the prison. They caught them mainly because they do not have students permit off which is a result of not paying school fees,” the chat read in part.