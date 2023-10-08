Popular Nigerian content creator and actress, Caroline Igben, has said having a s3xy body could get one noticed in the movie industry, but it is not a guarantee for success.

The curvaceous screen goddess made this statement in a chat with Saturday Beats, while stating that people should have talents if they want to go far in Nollywood.

According to her, if all someone has to offer is their body, their lack of talent will show eventually if that is what got them certain roles.

She said:

“For those who have it, it will make them noticeable. I don’t think it is a recipe for success (in the industry), because if the person is put out there and the person is empty, it is going to show.

“If the person has just talent, the body will just be there. Whenever the body is needed, the person will be called. I feel the body brings visibility but the person just needs to have something to show outside that.”

The movie star who also talked about relationship matters, revealed she does not support the idea of splitting bills with her partner.

However, the skitmaker noted that she can provide assistance because we are in a different era and men now want women that can provide.

She said; “Every guy is looking for a woman that can provide now. We are in a different time. I am not into 50:50 sharing of bills but I can support, considering the other things I have to offer in a relationship (marriage), including running the home. However, doing 50:50 could change in the future, depending on my finances.”