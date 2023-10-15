A critic has slammed Davido, the Afrobeat superstar singer, for his first interview following the birth of his twins.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the singer and his wife, Chioma, had given birth to twins, a boy and a girl.

Though the couple did not confirm the news, Davido fueled the speculation by implying that his wife would become a ‘Mama Ibeji’ (mother of twins) in his song ‘In The Garden,’ which features Morravey.

The singer had also tweeted last week Sunday that the week would be the best week in his life.

The news was finally confirmed after a video of Davido and Chioma with their twins leaving the hospital surfaced online.

Making his first statement on his twins’ birth, the music star, during an interview, revealed how he and Chioma found out about the news, which left them shaking.

Describing it as crãzy, he noted how his twins were born the same month, his late son, Ifeanyi was born.

His statement didn’t sit well with a critic, who faulted him for publicizing his family affair.

The critic noted how Davido has started again by granting interviews about his family, which he is supposed to keep private, following the incident that happened last year with his son, Ifeanyi.

“Davido can’t just keep his family private. He don start interview again. I pray God gives you all the wisdom you need to run your family affairs. Congrats to both of you”.

Coming to his defense, many noted how the singer was only speaking about the birth of his twins and not really publicizing his family life.

One Snowflake wrote, “Really? When he bashed that useless Samklef for posting the video y’all said he was doing too much. If he didn’t want it private, would he bash him for posting the video online? Y’all should think for once.

One Annie Ubok wrote, “So he shouldn’t talk, praise God or testify of God’s goodness again because of your opinion? Do you know the number of people that would be blessed by this interview?

One Quincy Igue wrote, “He’s thankful to God. Let him scream pls. God has blessed him. It is his testimony

One I Am Bobby Official wrote, “If Davido wants to speak about his entire generation, wetin concern una ehhhhh. U ppl will always look for what to say”.