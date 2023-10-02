Grammy award-winning Nigerian superstar singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid made a return to Instagram following the death of his mother.

The “Essence” crooner changes his official Instagram profile picture to that of his late mother.

Recall on August 18th 2023, Theinfong reported that Wizkid lost his mother Jane Dolapo to the cold hands of death.

The death of Wizkid’s mother hits him hard which has led to the postponement of his 5th album, More Love Less Ego (MLLE) tour.

The superstar singer, who has been recently spotted at fashion shows in the UK and Italy, the much-loved Nigerian singer still grieves his late mom.

See netizens reactions below:

bigjhay__: It’s not an easy phase 😢… lord help him.

nba_isaac6: Tell me tell me why I no go love mama 🔥👏.

___dailydose_of_steph: People who do t talk go through more shi in life but are not just talk actives. May God heal him ❤️‍🩹🙏.

iam_bigdc: @wizkidayo cmon man stay strong 💪you’re the greatest so use this inspiration to cook a great album🌎, We waiting on you king 👑 we know you can do it!.

dr_sandra_ojiugo: Omo e no easy to lose mama o…Mothers death hit different..Person wey go dey pray for you nd advise you con go..Person wey ready to die coz of u 😢😢Omo.

tagg_vib: He felt pained 💔 anytime he remembers his lost…. Same pain here for my mom, if you still have a mother please stay with them like your kidney because mom are everything 😢.