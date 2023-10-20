Davido, the Nigerian superstar singer, has recently shown kindness to online activist Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkman.

The music star lodged the content creator in a luxurious apartment in Lagos state.

In a video that has been making the rounds online, VeryDarkman expressed his gratitude to Davido, saying that the award-winning artiste promised to make his life enjoyable in Lagos.

“Make una see the room wey OBO book for me. Davido say Black you go chill for Lagos. Don’t play,” He said in the video.

His fans has taken to the comment section to rejoice with him.

Watch the video below:

