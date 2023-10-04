A Nigerian man named Vene recently made headlines online after he reclaimed the container store he built for his ex-girlfriend Amaka Doris after their breakup.

In Lagos, the incident took place. The tale was made public after a video of a truck snatching up the establishment went viral on social media.

Amaka Doris, Vene’s ex-girlfriend, can be seen in the film wondering whether it was appropriate for him to take back the business he had originally built for her, expressing her shock and hurt at his conduct.

The guy penned:

“Because I said I’m not doing again guys, my ex-boyfriend went carried the shop he built for me. His name is Vene. When we were dating everything was going well. You opened shop for me, you opened that shop so I can use it to start up something.

“So after we broke up he went and hired a truck and carried the shop that he built, he constructed because he didn’t build that thing. Like Vene, even if we broke up, is that something you should do? Like even if I said I’m not doing anymore. To go and take a shop you built for me when things weren’t going well.”

Netizens Reactions…

@SUMBODI said; “Vene thank u for making us proud ahead ahead.”

@The_Clutch_Lawyer reacted; “Mr. Vene, wherever you are, know that the Brotherhood is so so proud of you.

@Dakson17091995 said; “Since you wanna start everything new, New boyfriend, new shop na.”

@Verified anonymous reacted; “I met nothing I left nothing. God bless vene.”

@Dominion reacted; “You Dey break up with ur helper.”

@Vans_UD said; “Odogwu Vene, the uprooted shop they give me joy.”

