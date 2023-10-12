Afrobeats superstar singer, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has made headlines since returning to the country for the funeral of his mother, Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun.

Theinfong recall reporting that Wizkid was spotted with his sisters at their mum’s candlelight procession in Lagos.

The video shows Wizkid pleading with supporters to stop screaming his name during what was supposed to be a moment of silence for his late mother.

Watch the video below:

https://x.com/itzbasito/status/1712200454065504754?s=20

reacting to the post;

VikkiP99:

“Baba still dey for everyone.

“honest30bgfan_: “Omo tell me why you no go like this guy? Even as him no Dey good mood he still cares about his fans, big wiz forever.”

BabaRoyan:

“Those ones hailings and shouting no come any tributes! They’re simply hailing for some share of Wiz Rabas.”

virgin_slime: “Wizkid go be like make una calm down na my mama candle night no be show fc wey no get chills Prayer up for president.”

Printsallday1:

“Can’t Nigerians be civilized for once… let the man mourn his mom in peace for Godsake.” joyMart14:

“Omo wizkid is humble.”