Popular thespian, Chinedu Ikedieze is seen teaching his daughter Yoruba in a touching video that has brought smiles to the faces of many internet users.

The legendary actor and beloved member of Nollywood, known for his role as Aki in the film Aki and Pawpaw, has made Nigerians smile recently.

In the video that was released on the social networking site X, Chinedu Ikedieze could be seen trying to teach his daughter Yoruba, despite the fact that he is not very good at it because he combined Yoruba and Igbo. He can be heard stating “Yoruba ni” at the at the conclusion of the video.

Many online users have posted passionate comments in the comment section.

@yhettyqueen1_ said: The girl go failll 😂😂

@youngskidmusic said: Awnnnnn😇😇😇. I go teach my daughter Igbo too 😀😀😀😀

@iamjshadow1 said: Is this Yoruba or Igbo 😂😂😂

@AkposJim said: Na the first one I understand,the second one e be like na igbo Yoruba or panya he speak there

@aphrodeetees said: Abeg wetin be this… Egun, Igbo and gibberish mixed together 🤣🤣🤣

See below: