Late Nigerian singer, Mohbad’s sister-in-law has alleged that Mohbad’s family is disputing over his belongings while his wife, Wunmi, is still mourning his death.

She leveled this allegation via her a social media page.

Mohbad’s sister-in-law mentioned also that his son turned six months old today, and despite facing online criticism from Mohbad’s family, Wunmi has been caring for him.

She then expressed gratitude for the support they have received and assured that Wunmi would address the public in due course.

In her words;

“Liam is 6 months old today. May your soul be at rest and find peace with the creator. Wife dey mourn, dey take care of Liam and family dey drag properties lowkey but dey come online dey drag Wife. Thank you, everyone, for the

support. Wunmi will address the public at the appropriate time. Please keep her.”

