Late singer Mohbad’s childhood friend Owodunni Ibrahim Oluwatosin, better known as Primeboy, recently accused the late singer’s wife Omowunmi of being a prime suspect in a statement.

He revealed this after turning himself in to the Lagos State Police Command on Thursday, October 5th, 2023.

It was previously reported that the Police declared Primeboy wanted for failing to honour a police invitation since the start of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death. A prize of N1M has also been set for anyone who finds him.

In response, Primeboy stated during the interview that he had never gotten an official word from the Police to the extent that he would decline to accept the invitation.

He added that he wanted to turn himself in to the Police following the accusations flying around that he was responsible for Mohbad’s death, however, people told him to wait for the call from the police until people started calling him that he had been declared wanted.

When asked about his relationship with Mohbad, Primeboy stated that Mohbad was his childhood friend adding that they once lived together and his own mother fed him and Mohbad together.

Primeboy said that the last day he saw Mohbad was on Sunday, September 10th 2023 during his performance at Ikorodu.

He noted that on that particular Sunday, he was inside the car with Mohbad and his wife, Omowunmi.

He added that Mohbad and his wife were having a heated argument, a kind of family affair which led to him being chased out of the car leaving them together.

He said that he actually wanted justice for Mohbad and by extension tackled Mohbad wife Omowunmi for going online and stating that he was the one that killed the singer thereby tagging her as a prime suspect.