Popular Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham, has revealed that she was exposed to drugs by acquaintances when her marriage to actor Adeniyi Johnson crashed and she began to struggle with other problems.

The mother of two shared her depression and how pessimism consumed her head in an interview with BBC News Yoruba.

It was a female friend who initially encouraged Abraham to use drugs, leading her to believe that they would make her problems disappear and lessen the pain of her sadness.

However, the 41-year-old actress later stopped and said that she received the assistance she required after realizing how her bad habits were generally impacting her day to day life.

Toyin Abraham further revealed that the friend who introduced her to drugs no longer does it as she was able to also change her.

