The wife of Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate, Kess, Della Morales has continued to air their dirty laundry on social media.

The reality star’s wife has opened up on how she lost two kids and her husband didn’t care about her.

Theinfong reported last year, that while in the Big Brother house, Kess and his wife had lost their unborn child, through miscarriage.

She described the loss as traumatic as she revealed that her son died in her arms.

Della went on to endorse her full support for her husband while in the house, appealing for pity votes, and stating why he needed the money.

Speaking out, Della revealed that she didn’t have a miscarriage, rather their child died. She further claimed that she lost two kids because of his infidelity.

Rather than sympathize with her, Kess didn’t care as he blamed her for ruining his chance of winning the show over Phyna.

She added that when she questioned him about his affair with Christy O, he denied it and said he did not like her and how she looks.

“Our son died, I didn’t have a miscarriage. Kess didn’t care, he said I ruined Big Brother for him that could have been the winner instead of Phyna.

I asked him are you sleeping with your roommate (Christy O), and he denied it, he said he didn’t even find her pretty, that he didn’t like the way she looked, her bulge eyes.”