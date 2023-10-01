Mr Joseph Aloba, Mohbad’s father, recounts how his late son met his wife, Wunmi, at Naira Marley’s record label.

The heartbroken father revealed that his son and Omowunmi had known one other since they were kids in Oke-Iletu, Ikorodu, Lagos, before reuniting at Marlian Music.

He described his son as a simple and modest person, and noted that when Mohbad had reconnected with Omowunmi, there wasn’t any string attached.

Mr Aloba said this while he gave a clarification on the lyrics of “Komajensun” song which his son sang in 2020.

He quoted the verse “Naira lo gbe omo fun mi, I’m not a womaniser”, in Mohbad’s song to reference how he linked up again with Wunmi at Marlian record.

“He (Mohbad) met the lady (Wunmi) there (at Marlian Music) but they had known each other from Oke-Iletu, even though the lady was a student then,” Mr Aloba explained.