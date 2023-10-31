Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy has thrown a shade at colleague, Brymo in a new song during the live performance.

The self-acclaimed African Giant was performing a freestyle, while encouraging others to hustle (work hard) so that they don’t fall off like Brymo.

Brymo and Burna Boy’s conflict began in September, when Brymo openly insulted Burna Boy, calling him “very fake” and “very unoriginal.” He even went as far as calling Burna’s Grammy win into doubt, saying all his songs are stolen or sampled off of other artiste’s song.

Brymo also accused the ‘Last Last’ crooner of intellectual property theft, implying that such actions are illegal and should result in jail time.

It is worthy to note that however, this is not the first time that Burna Boy has experienced outrage and criticism.

Watch the video below: