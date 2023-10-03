Popular Nigerian transvetite, Idris Okuneye better known as Bobrisky has finally revealed what he does for a living.

The controversial socielite, who recently held a lavish burial ceremony for his father, over the weekend, finally revealed what he does for a living.

According to him, he is a full side chick to some billionaires, as he doesn’t work but gets his bills footed by men.

Calling himself a Queen, he added that he is also an influencer and has his own businesses.

“What does Bob do for a living? Well, she’s a full-side chick to some billionaires. She doesn’t work. Dis men work and foot her bill. On d other side she’s also an influencer and owns some other business.

Hal queen Bob”.

Many took to his comment section to hail him over his work ethic.

See some reactions below:

Lumih Whaju wrote, “Some billionaires not one. Only one Bob of Laylay

Soltan Golds wrote, “Side chick for some billionaires. There is one million and one message in that line that reveals a thousand secrets you don’t know about humanity and life. This life is interesting

Dessy Mama wrote, “The caption. God when

Presh Ando wrote, “Billionaire’s wife go start to monitor their man now

Joseph Benedict David wrote, “Celebrity side chick

Qweenin Bb wrote, “Ashawo