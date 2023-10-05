BBNaija star, Beauty Tukura revealed that she is a supporter of Adekunle and Venita Akpofure’s relationship.

Recall that the couple started their relationship in the BBNaija All Stars house and they are still together.

Since, they left the reality show, the duo have been spotted together on several occasions.

In a viral video, Beauty Tukura, who is a close friend of Adekunle, announced that she is in support of his a relationship with Venita

According to her, she is actually a “head shipper” of the couple.

She said:

“If people want to buy gifts, send me a DM. Yeah 100%. I’m actually a head shipper. I actually love seeing them together and I mean I saw Adekunle happy. For me, that’s all that matters.”



