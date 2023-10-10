Veteran Nollywood actor, Saidi Balogun has sent a powerful message note to Money, urging it come stay with him.

The seasoned actor, in his message made it known that he isn’t one of those who say money is the root of all people as he noted how people give money a bad name.

Appealing to it, he urged it to come stay with him and his fans.

“Dear money,

How are you and all your siblings? I would like to appreciate you and tell you that I am not one of the people who said you are the root of “all” evil. I understand that people are the ones giving you a bad name. So please come and stay with me and everyone reading this message. We welcome you”.

Taking to the comment section, netizens also made similar appeal to money.

See some reactions below;

Riskiyat Towose wrote, “The caption. I’m not the party of those people too

Diamond Foods and Drinks wrote, “Amen in Jesus Mighty Name. I love this caption

Kafayat Jejeniwa Ojueko wrote, “Same here. Money let me have money, don’t let me have money

Diva Dee Fabrics wrote, “Yes, darling money you’re most loved and welcome indeed now, always and forever

Kareem Aishah wrote, “Yes ooo. I welcome you. Please come to my life and reside with me forever. Allahumo Amin

Morenike wrote, “Amen, money stay with me too

King Tunde Black wrote, “I welcome Money plenty but you are with the presidency. Money should be like water for u na