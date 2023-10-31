Nigerian singer and songwriter, Charles Chibuzor, popularly known as Crayon, is filled with happiness for his friend and colleague, Rema after his Ballon d’Or performance.

Recall that the 23-year-old music sensation make Nigerians proud once more during his performance at the Ballon d’Or award, which took place in Paris, France on Monday, October 30.

The superstar singer took to the event by storm and delivered a breathtaking performance that left guests in awe of his rendition of his chart-topping song “Calm Down.”

Being the first Afrobeats musician to perform at the prestigious football award, the singer’s performance turned into a historic victory for Nigeria.

Rema was seen shaking hands with a number of football icons and legends in a viral video.

Reacting to it, Crayon stated that he had goosebumps and became feverish when Rema shook Mbappe.

Calling him his brother, he expressed pride in him as he noted how his performance was amazing.

“See my brother for Ballon d’Or. I’m so proud to call you my brother! What an amazing performance! When you shale Mbappe I get goosebumps!!!! Cold enter my spine!! Rema”.