Ayodeji Richard Makun, better known as AY, a popular comedian, has apologized to Nigerian singer Davido on his social media page.

Previously, TheinfoNG reported that Ayo Makun made comments about Davido during a recent event, referring to the singer’s manhood as a “small preek.”

He also mentioned that Davido had been impregnating ladies with it, whereas he himself hadn’t been able to impregnate a lady for about 13 years.

While Davido hasn’t formally responded or reacted to AY’s comments made during his comedy show, the comedian has used his Instagram page to extend a formal apology to the singer.

He wrote, “I am so sorry for telling that joke the way it came out in Warri. I shouldn’t even call it a joke anymore. It wasn’t funny like it was during my tour of US and Canada, and you have every right to be angry after seeing how the blogs used it.”

“Please know that it is always a learning experience for all of us in the entertainment business. I deserve any backlash or negative thoughts coming my way for the joke that was badly delivered in Warri.”

“So, no excuses at all, my Aburo. No reason am. I remain your number one fan, and I love you, @davido.”

