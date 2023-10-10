BBNaija All-stars winner, Ilebaye has finally broken silence after being called out by Charles Born of Glitch Africa.

Recall that yesterday, the actor took to his Instagram page to reveal that Baye was supposed to appear in a recent episode of “To be honest” Podcast on Glitch Africa.

However, when she arrived, they were interviewing Adekunle and Pere.

Born said the reality star got angry after few minutes of waiting and then drove off, saying “how dare you keep her waiting”.

He also went live on Instagram to share details of what happened during the podcast.

Hours after being dragged by Charles Born, Ilebaye has shared her own side of the story.

According to her, she went to Glitch Africa at the exact time given to her but when she got there, nobody ushered her in.

She waited for 45 minutes in her car and none of the staffs came to apologize or explain why she is being delayed. This angered her.

She said in parts;

“I went to glitch africa at the exact time given to me, lets say i got there late, it wouldn’t pass 2 minutes.

When i got there at 12:34pm, they said they were busy doing interviews, they didn’t usher me in so i had to wait in my car for 30 minutes, the thing that annoyed me was that nobody from glitch africa came to meet me to say “oh ilebaye we are so sorry for keeping you waiting, please give us some time”.

My chaperone was the one who informed me about the interview & said please give them 15 minutes, so i waited for another 15 minutes making it a total 45 minutes and nobody had come outside, and i was very hungry i had not eaten that day because i was rushing to keep to time. “

Watch the video below:

ALSO READ;“How Banky W and his friend initiated my personal cancel culture in 2012” – Samklef recounts, reveals why record labels are quiet about Mohbad