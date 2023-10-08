Popular Nigerian professional footballer, Victor Osimhen speaks on his choice of woman as he reveals that he cannot spend on a lady who doesn’t bring anything to the table.

Speaking during an interview with media personality, Korty on Flow with Korty, the Napoli striker said that he doesn’t really care much about looks in a woman.

He revealed that he wouldn’t be doing anything for a lady if she’s not willing to bring anything to the table.

Victor added that he cannot imagine buying a Birkin bag which costs over hundred thousand naira for a lady only for the lady to say “A king is born today’ in return.

“I cannot buy a birkin bag for a girl and e reach my turn, you are telling me ‘a king is born today,” he said in part.

His statement has stirred reactions among netizens on social media.

See some reactions below:

@DripxHalcy said: “On my birthday she told me not to spend too much, that her birthday is coming soon 😭😭😭”

@_Vennie commented: “If you don’t like “A king is born” you will like “Clear road for my king” or singlet and boxers. Take one.”

@dareylyon wondered: “Will they brokeshame him? 😅😅”

@bright____r penned: “Relationship is sweeter when the energy is reciprocated. It’s tiring when it’s one sided!

No be when I buy you Phone or Wigs for birthday , e reach my turn you buy me bedsheet boxers!

Amaka you will crumble”

@ekitiking said: “When a rich man talk .. broke girls on Timeline silent 🤫

If na Sola girls go don de drag him 😂😂😂😂😂 just get money and get level in this life ..”

Watch video below:

https://x.com/OneJoblessBoy/status/1710753733896802545?s=20