American entrepreneur, Anita Brown has made some shocking claims about her relationship with Davido’s father, David Adedeji Adeleke.

In a recent post, the alleged pregnant side chick of the Afrobeat singer claimed that she has dealt with previous Nigerian presidents in the past.

Anita Brown added that she could have dealt with Davido’s father if she desired.

She also dismissed the notion that she got pregnant by Davido to gain attention or fame, asserting that she is already successful.

In her words;

“I know David is top dog in y’all country. But I’ve had my way with MANY men in AMERICA AND NIGERIA. I’ve dealt with past presidents of y’all little country! I could have dealt with his pops if I wanted to! Let’s be clear!! Y’all gotta relax! Y’all are so pathetic. Lmaooo. Y’all make it seem like I did this to gain some major shit from David socially. Go sit down! Hush up already. We are drained. We don’t care. I know y’all don’t have many millionaires and billionaires but relax!

It’s REGULAR”.

See below;

ALSO READ: BBNaija All Stars: “CeeC is not important, she’s dumb and possessed” — Whitemoney shares top secret with Neo (Video)