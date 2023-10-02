Adesokan Adedeji Emmanuel, alias Shank Comics, a popular comedian and skit maker, recounts how he dabbled in yahoo before making it through skit making.

The content creator, a graduate of electronics and electrical engineering, stated that after graduating from university, he worked as Yahoo boy.

According to him, in 2019, he traveled to Osogbo to learn Yahoo from a group of guys there.

He admitted to learning the fraud for six months but not making any money from it.

Shank said that the guy who had taught him the scam gave him an iPhone 6 as a compensation after the fruitless 6 months.

