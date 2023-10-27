Popular Nigerian auto dealer, Ikechukwu Igbonna better known as IVD, has apologised to his former love interest, Blessing Okoro also known as Blessing CEO.

Theinfong had reported that the two had clashed over an alleged debt involving Nigerian singer, Davido, who has been in the news this week for owing debts.

Reacting into his debt scandal, Blessing CEO had alleged that Davido owed IVD N4.5 million naira. According to the relationship expert, IVD revealed to her that Davido bought a car for his aide, Isreal DMW, and was yet to balance up his payment.

However, in response to these claims, IVD publicly denied any financial dispute with Davido, stating that he was on good terms with the music superstar.

Feeling aggrieved by IVD’s strong denial, Blessing Okoro had released an extensive voice note as evidence. In the recording, IVD was heard discussing the alleged debt issue concerning Davido, where he claimed that the singer had owed him money. IVD stated that he had faced numerous challenges as all efforts to collect his payment proved abortive.

Now taking to his Instagram story following the release of the audio, he expressed gratitude to all who checked up on him.

In a message to Blessing CEO, he apologized to her for not carrying her along as he claimed the singer had paid him.

He wrote:

“Am using this opportunity to thank everyone who called by to check up on me. Blessing sorry for not carrying you along that Davido has paid.

Thanks IVD Group”.