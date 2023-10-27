BBNaija All-stars housemate, Venita Akpofure spoken out about her involvement in the Ilebaye and Ike clothes dumping incident.

Recall that the reality star and her colleague, Seyi were present when Ike dumped Ilebaye’s clothes on the toilet floor.

She was criticized for joining Ike to bully Baye.

Many viewers feel that she should have done more to stop Ike from bullying Ilebaye, and that her laughter at the situation condoned his behavior.

Addressing this in a recent interview, Venita Akpofure claimed that she did not know it was Ilebaye’s clothes at the time.

According to her, she was simply laughing at the situation and did not realize that she was contributing to the bullying of Ilebaye.

Venita’s claim has been met with skepticism by some viewers of Big Brother Naija.

Many viewers have accused Venita of lying, while others have said that she should have done more to stop Ike from bullying Ilebaye.

Watch the video below:

