Late singer Mohbad‘s father, Mr Aloba, has made additional shocking confessions, declaring his strong hatred for his daughter-in-law, Wumi.

Mr Aloba reportedly accused Wumi of using voodoo (black magic) to control his son till he died.

He disclosed that Wumi just wanted his son to take care of her and her family, buying properties in her name and causing Mohbad to abandon and disregard his father.

He further accused her of putting sleeping pills in the singer’s food whenever she wanted to cheat, her cheating partners who he says are residents of the Marlians household.

When asked, he acknowledged that the couple were married traditionally and his family paid dowry for Wumi.

Explaining the significance of the white cloth Wumi threw into Mohbad’s grave, he said it meant that she had covered him and now Mohbad could no longer expose her.

Mr Aloba also narrated how he used to have his father-in-law’s number, occasionally calling him to let him know of issues between the couple. However, when he complained about Mohbad’s lack of enthusiasm to provide for him because of Wumi, her father blocked him.

Watch Video Here: