Solomon Buchi, a social media personality, has stated that women, in his opinion, should not work 9-5 jobs like men.

Buchi stated in a lengthy post on his official X handle that it is more sustainable in society for men to work while their wives stay at home with their children.

He claimed it is “crazy” for women to work a 9–5 job given the capricious hormonal changes they undergo.

Buchi said that while many women wear out that being a stay-at-home mom is a waste of education, it is essential for their children’s sake that they receive an education.

Solomon Buchi wrote;

“I don’t think that women should do 9-5 jobs like men do. I don’t think that women are built to work like men. I think that the traditional method of men working, while their wives are stay-at-home mothers is more sustainable for society. I’ll put a modern spin on it: SAHMS should have hobbies and businesses they can do from their homes.

“Most women would not do a 9-5 if they had another sustainable option. Doing a 9-5 job with the capricious hormonal changes women experience is crazy. But no, feminism is here to liberate you oh, so congrats oh!

“Whenever being a housewife/stay-at-home mom is placed side by side with being a working professional, many women wear out that being a stay-at-home mom is a waste of education. Why go to school to stay at home?

“You need intense education to be a great stay-at-home mom. If you’re going to be spending more time with the kids, you should be a knowledge tank. How will you school the kids if you’re uneducated? Besides, being resourceful at home requires astronomical knowledge. Intelligent children who were homeschooled often have brilliant parents.

“Being a stay-at-home mom is not a waste of education. It’s a different kind of usefulness.”

See his post below;