BBNaija All Stars housemate, Adekunle Olopade has revealed why he doesn’t want his fans and Adenita shippers to send him gifts.

Recall that Ade and Venita started their relationship inside the house. They have been spotted together since the show ended.

During a recent radio interview with a radio station, Thebeat999fm, Adekunle revealed that he doesn’t want to collect gifts from Adenita shippers when he is not sure of his relationship with Venita.

According to him, he doesn’t want a situation where fans will want to control him just because they gave him gifts.

“On that you don receive this gift as you talk am.You’ve used us to get all these gifts and everything.Now that you’ve gotten everything, you don’t want her and you don’t do anything anymore.I don’t want that kind of situation for myself.And even people who know me before they know even my own fans have been last year, did they give me things.I said, no one collect before.Now, I rejected a lot of gifts last year, but what did they get behind that?A lot of people, they collect. No, but here’s the thing.Funny enough, this thing even still backfired.Because the few that I received, people translated it to a case of oh, I was begging for most of all these things. I deceived people.And that’s why I got it.I don’t want to have to deal with that again.So especially in terms of all this old shipper thing,and particularly because when me and Venita were in the house, what we had was it was the ship inside the house, it was a confined environment.” He said.

