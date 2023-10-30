Face of Beauty CEO, Patience Egbor better known as Patra Idehen speaks her mind following a leaked audio where she talked about the issues of her marriage crash with her ex-husband.

It would be recalled that the Beauty Queen had called out her ex-husband for neglecting her and their children after which he debunked the allegations.

After denying the allegations, some leaked voice recording of Patra surfaced where she addressed some of the issues she went through in her marriage and how her ex-husband travelled to Sapele to learn a skill and did not come back.

Patra addressed the leaked audio stating that she wished she had opened up more about the issue and hurls insults on her ex-husband more.

She said in part: “I’m the lady in that is flying around blogs. I even fccked up telling Nigerians not to bash him so we can co-parent in peace. We are never going to speak again the fact that I did this live video. Even in that group chat, I feel like I didn’t insult him enough. I have expressed my anger in that voice note that is going around on Twitter.”

Watch the video below: