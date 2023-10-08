Mercy Eke, a former BBNaija All Stars housemate, gushes over her newfound love life with her colleague and friend, Pere Egbi.

The couple who formed a magical bond during the show’s finale week are still in love and aren’t afraid to admit it.

Following her public declaration of their relationship, Mercy Eke took to her Instagram page to express the joy of starting on a clean slate with him.

“I feel like my life just got started🤩🥂,” she said enthusiastically.

Fans and well-wishers trooped the comment section to pray for their everlasting bond while some are indifferent about it.

Read some reactions below;

realgoldberry opined: “E get some mercenaries wey fit name their daughters percy because of this ship 😂😂😂😂 una no well. Mercy u look good dear ❤️.”

_peaceful_baddie stated: “The mother that mothered their mother, pls take good care of our general pere”

shop_with_rasshy wrote: “Mrs General! U sabi body! Perfect match! Both age! Pere our able inlaw”

percyshippers said: “Only one Lambo ❤️❤️❤️ Queen of General Pere’s heart ❤️.”

janeuwaezuoke penned: “Yes your life just got started with a cool guy and you both are going to make the best and highest celebrity couple in Africa and the world at large. My sweet baby Lambo 👏👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”