Controversial Nigerian performer Habeeb Okikiola, better known by his stage name Portable, and his promoter made a scene in Italy’s streets.

During his performance, Portable complained to his promoter that he had taken all the money that had been given to him during the event.

The promoter who allegedly took the money splashed on him was seen on camera cursing at Portable and speaking harshly to him.

Despite adding that he (the promoter) was the lawful owner of any money that fans sprayed, he said that any money put in Portable’s pocket belonged to the singer.

This appeared to have angered Portable even further as the singer rushed and kicked his car with his leg.

Portable lamented; “Useless human being all my money wey dem spray me that place this useless man don carry am run.”

The show promoter told him: “Money wey dem spray you, na me get am, money wey dem put for your pocket na your own.”

In reaction, the artiste said; “Me I go beat you for here, me I be street boy for Lagos, I go beat your father nothing to happen.”

See the video below: