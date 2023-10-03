BBNaija All-Stars housemate, Omashola, popularly known as Sholzy has been captured playfully asking Ilebaye’s mother to send him some money.

Recall that today was Baye’s prize presentation. The reality star received her price money and her brand new Innoson car.

.

After the prize presentation, ilebaye’s mother decided to used the opportunity to thank Omashola for being there for her while in the house and for standing up for her when most of the housemates were against her.

In response, Omashola playfully told her to to appreciate him by sending her some money.

“Mommy don’t thank me, I go send my

account number send me money” he told her.

Ilebaye then asked him to send his account number.

Watch the video below;

ALSO READ: “She offered me her 4 bedroom apartment and her car” Omashola reveals what Mercy Eke did for him ahead of his wedding (Video)