Renowned On-air personality Oladotun Ojuolape better known as Do2dtun, and his estranged wife, Omotayo’s custody battle is getting chaotic by the day as the OAP has once again called out his ex-wife.

In a lengthy post on his Instagram page, the OAP dragged his ex-wife, who he claimed has denied him access to their two daughters.

He noted how he has waited a whole year dealing with her and her family’s wickedness, but has gotten fed up.

Do2dtun vowed that he would make sure every information about her, from her existence to her 3rd generation would be made available online.

“This was ruled 6th of July 2022. My Lawyers help me here, please. This is just a snippet. I have waited a whole year dealing with you and your family’s wickedness. I will make sure that every little information from your existence to your 3rd generation will be available here. It’s easy to hurt me cos the mob always chose the expected hence you played this card.

I don ready for Una now…..

Listen! Now I am ready to fight.

Taiwo @FIFIFUUDIES you have lived through this lie for too long. You see that thing you paid the press to say about me. Domestic violence, I came to your house to violently assault your staff to pick my kids and forced abortions that I let you play with, the time has come for you to be accountable for it cos I will be releasing receipts, video evidence;

Full recordings, witnesses, voice notes.

As court no gree rule for contempt of court for over a year. It’s time for me to be my own judge & jury.

I took it for those kids even if you tried & tried to ruin me but e no work.. Fife and Fiore, I am sorry. Daddy is fed up of playing safe & reasonable anymore.

I am ready to fight for my right to be in their lives.

The lies you cooked just to ruin my name are over!

please read that judgment. The press you paid to do that damage. I gave you the chance to reconcile & make amends but you didn’t.

You preferred to see the life of a young man bashed out of his soul. I took it

Next thing I am releasing is the document you filed in court & what you told the press… let people compare. Staying quiet doesn’t make me stup!d.

I will defend myself this time cos you can take everything but you won’t take my name & my kids cos your family from the 1st generation to your last never ever built it for me. It’s my sweat & blood.

I see comments about me & I question myself, when did this happen? We are all ready to come out now. It’s a year now & you have milked it. You knew I would be easily judged but enough is Enough.

You came to the press to lie but this ruling was given over a year. Your family gagged me with the press,

Police and mob. I still no fight”.

