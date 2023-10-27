Doyin David, the former housemate of BBNaija All Stars, opens out about how she handled her best friend, Ilebaye Odiniya, during the show, which led to a break in their friendship.

A fan challenged the reality star in a Snapchat message, accusing her of overdoing the show and of constantly brushing Ilebaye under the rug when their relationship was strained.

Doyin defended herself by saying that Ilebaye liked hanging out with the individuals she was rescuing her from, which is why she frequently yelled at her companion on the television.

She continued by saying that because she is simply a regular person, she eventually needed a friend to keep her in check.

“I agree with you that I said certain things when we weren’t speaking and I take accountability for my actions….it was wrong but you people fail to understand that I’m a human being, I was hurt and I was lashing out. D good friend also needed a friend,” she quoted the reply.