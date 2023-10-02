Former Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Angel Smith, has said she’s not sure about getting married to her love interest days after Soma reveals plans for their future together.

Theinfong recalls that the reality stars developed a romantic relationship during the recently concluded Big Brother Naija All Stars reality show.

They were jointly evicted from the competition one week before the finale.

During a recent interview with TVC, Angel clarified that her relationship with Soma in the house was genuine and not a strategy, as some had assumed.

Angel stated that getting married to Soma may not be as realistic as her love interest sees it.

In her words:

“What we [I and Soma] had in the House was very real. He might not be my person, honestly. We might not end up together. We might not get married. We may not end at that stage.

“But if he [Soma] does [propose], then yes, I’m open to that. So, for now, I would say he is my person at the moment. And he’s a sweetheart and I hope people know that he’s a sweetheart.

“For me, I’m living in the moment. There’s no end goal for me. I enjoy this now. If it goes well, good. But if it doesn’t, we try again. Love shouldn’t end with one person. I really don’t care about people’s opinions. What I care about is my feelings.”