Rising Nigerian thespian Ogbu Johnson has clarified the situation and refuted any charges that he disrespected Zubby Michael while filming.

Ogbu Johnson and Zubby Michael have stirred up a lot of online debate after a video of their on-set altercation went viral.

After this internet controversy, Zubby Michael’s well-known friend and ally Destiny Etiko responded to the circumstance.

She fiercely advised aspiring celebrities to respect experienced veterans who have achieved.

Zubby Michael endorsed the comments and suggested that Ogbu may have jeopardized his career by behaving disrespectfully.

Ogbu Johnson addressed any misunderstandings regarding any animosity between himself and Zubby on October 9 on Instagram.

In a speech shared, he said that the public had misconstrued his conflict with Zubby and thought it was a real fight. Ogbu made it clear that the viral video was only a painstakingly created scene from a future movie.

Johnson made it clear that this fight was simply meant to show off their acting prowess and raise the bar for movie stunts.

In response to Destiny Etiko’s subtly implied assertion that he was malicious, Ogbu Johnson made it clear that he had no ill intent.

His words;

“Some persons have gone ahead trying to create a rift between myself and my senior brother and industry boss by making it appear that I was disrespectful in interpreting my role to the satisfaction of the director and thereby trying to create bad blood between us.

| make this statement to clear all doubts that I in no way mean to disrespect the person of Zubby Michael my senior colleague and will do no such thing.”