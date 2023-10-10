Reality TV star and actress Mercy Eke has disclosed that she only used Whitemoney‘s name to solicit votes outside the house.

Recall that during their stay in the Big Brother Naija All stars house, Mercy Eke and Whitemoney formed romantic bond which created the impression that they were in a ship.

The winner of the ‘pepper dem’ season 4 edition, sparked a debate on social media after she asked a male housemate, Whitemoney, about the status of their relationship.

However, Mercy has made a U-turn after being asked about her relationship with the ‘Shine ya eyes’ winner. During an interview with media personality, Toke Makinwa, Mercy Eke said she only used Whitemoney’s name to campaign for votes for herself in the house; while revealing that she does not have any feelings for him.

A lot of social media users were not happy with mercy’s response and they dragged her for toying with Whitemoney’s feelings.

See reactions below:

@daddysgirllover commented, “We are all laughing bcos it’s our fave saying it, let the table turn now it will be a different story…. I feel like we should have emotional intelligence as humans in other to not be deliberately hurting other people”.

@Booksfever: “I like you Mercy, but playing with someone’s feelings isn’t it at all.”.

@Nkegold: “This isn’t nice tho but since it’s your fave that said it, let the double standard begin 🙌”.

@Tessygift; “Your dumb strategy still did win you the money. Only olosho can comfortably kiss different men. Pere will still use you as a punching bag. Have you asked what happened to his wives, and why he is still single with all his looks? Olodo rest”.

@Ego_della: “Sorry but if she could say this about whitemoney then she is obviously using pere too to still be relevant.. this is insensitive and wrong.”.

@Dromoxx_: “Mercy cmon, even if you didn’t like him, Whitemoney actually had your back. Saying this will really hurt him.”.

Watch the video below: