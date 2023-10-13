Following an emotional video of multiple award-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid at his mother’s funeral procession, netizens have begun to pray for the beloved Nigerian artiste.

The funeral service for Wizkid’s mother, Mrs Juliana Morayo Balogun, took place yesterday, October 12th, 2023, at the Federal Palace hotel in Lagos.

The ‘Essence’ crooner was seen with Jada P, his sisters, family members, among others.

However, a viral video surfaced online in which the singer was seen attempting to hold back tears as he said how much he missed his mother, who died on August 18th, 2023.

The video shows Wizkid in an emotional state after serious brooding, with uncontrolled tears streaming from his eyes.

However, Jada P who sat beside him was seen calming Wizkid down by holding his hands and a moment later his elder sister who sat next to him also put his hand on his lap trying to put his mind in a calm state.

See reactions below;

@Gidtobar: The death of a parent is something beyond anybody. May God heal him. ❤️🕊.

@i_amwhatt_iam: Healing doesn’t come from this bro. The vacuum remains forever, we just keep memories that’s all we have of them…

@bigdaddyvinz: Why are they recording him in this state??? Celebs are humans too.. Give him some privacy especially in a state like this.

@obajemujnr: I pray never see wiz kid in this mood ever again 😰 it breaks my heart.

@Swagger_jeffrey: My idolo is really pained 💔.. May God continue to comfort him.

@IjobaMakanaki: Loosing your mum is a very painful thing especially when person don blow… 😢 😢. Stay strong Wiz…May she rest in peace…

Watch the video below: