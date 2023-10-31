An Adenita shipper has called out BBNaija star, Adekunle over his current association with people who do not support his former love interest, Venita Akpofure.

The fan expressed her anger and disappointment towards the reality star.

She believes the Influencer is toxic and has hurt her fave, Venita.

The Adenita shipper is specifically upset about the fact that Adekunle is friends with people who hate Venita, such as Doyin and Mercy and she hopes that he will get his karma.

She also said that she has always known that Adekunle hates Venita, but his recent actions have taken his hatred to a new level.

In her words;

“I pray to never locate men like you. Both guys hates Venita and you dine with them.

You really are a piece of shit. It’s the fact that you hunting everyone that hated her.

From Doyini, Mercy and the rest. I wanna see your Karma

Always known you hate the girl but this is on another level.”

See below;



