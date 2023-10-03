Winner of the just concluded Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’, Ilebaye Odiniya, has said she will make good use of the N120 million grand prize.

The 22-year-old Gen Z baddie made a promise to her fans and colleagues that she would not waste the prize money as predicted by critics.

The Kogi-born model spoke during the winner’s prize presentation on Tuesday, two days after she was declared as the season’s champion.

Ilebaye thanked her co-housemates and also said she will make them proud, and not to disappoint them.

She said; “Thank you guys so much, I am really happy to be your star. And to my housemates, thank you guys so much, I promise to make you guys proud, I promise not to disappoint you guys and I promise to make good use of the money. Thank you so much, I love you all”

