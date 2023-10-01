Nigerian music sensation, Spyro celebrates his birthday, sharing that he began 2023 financial crisis but is now in a better place.

The singer took to his Instagram page to express his gratitude, stating that at the beginning of the year, he had very little in his bank account.

In his statement, Spyro said, “I started 2023 broke, with literally less than 10k in my account. I constantly had to seek opportunities to make a living. But look at me now. There is undeniable evidence of God’s goodness to me, so I don’t need to explain it further.”

“The God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob has elevated me to a global status within a few months, and I humbly give all the glory to Him. Who am I that He is so mindful of me? #THANKYOU, destiny changer.”

Fans have trooped to the comment section to congratulate the ‘Who’s your guy’ crooner

See some reactions below;

adeyinkaalaseyori: “My life is a Testimony oooooooo. Congratulations again and happy birthday to you.”

officialjbaby_: “Congratulations.. I will end this year a multi millionaire in Jesus mighty name.”

sirius_ubah: “Happy birthday Spyro I tap frm ur blessing.”

aymorgan__: “I want this grace and testimony before the end of the year.”

johnzacheus17: “Happy birthday brother, keep Shining for God, you are a SHINING STAR Glory be to God Almighty.”

daniel_nsude: “Jesus is still in the business of blessing those that trust in him. Happy birthday MOG.”

ade_layomi02: “The miraculous God that change you life to great deal will do mine too, happy birthday bro,more progress in life @spyro__official.”

gidotti_official: “Now his testimony will turn some to love God! No be every time preaching… Evidence sef dey draw people to Christ! God keep giving us evidence oh.”