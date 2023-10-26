Nollywood actress, Rachael Okonkwo has written a love letter to her mystery lover.

Taking to her Instagram page, the thespian expressed how much she appreciates him and how much he means to her.

According to her, he makes her feel safe and loved, even though life can be cruel and unpredictable.

Rachael Okonkwo also described her Mystery lover as her brother, guardian, adviser, pastor, and more.

The influencer goes on to list his many positive qualities, such as his kindness, handsomeness, God-fearing nature, compassion, humility, and caring personality.

She added that he is most importantly loving, and that she loves him very much.

In her words;

“Life is cruel and unpredictable, but feels more safe with the right people. I’ve always felt I’m my backup plan until I met someone who assumed the role of brother, guardian, adviser, pastor, and more. I’m blessed to have you and I thank God for bringing you my way.

You’re kind, handsome, God-fearing, compassionate, humble, and caring. Most importantly, you’re loving. Thank you for all you do, my love. I love you. Kisses.

Sometimes words are not enough to express the best feeling. I love you baby. You’re the definition of a king and more.”

See below:

ALSO READ: “I was disqualified from a game show, not life” – Erica addresses BBN snub, relationship with Kiddwaya (Video)