Nollywood Actress Lydia Lawrence has recently shared a testimony about how she survived a life-threatening health challenge that almost took her life.

The actress, also known as Lylaws revealed in a lengthy Instagram post that she meant to keep the bitter-sweet experience of her life to herself but wondered how the devil would react if he knew she was celebrating his failure.

She explained how she was very ill that she needed four pints of blood, causing her body to react poorly and requiring oxygen to breathe.

She claimed she didn’t think she’d make it because it was the most terrible time of her life.

She wrote:

“Wanted to keep this moment of my life to myself but then I asked: how will the devil see me rejoice at the fact that he failed?

I need to share my testimony. Never in my life have I been so sick, that I needed, not 1 or 2, but 4 pints of blood to keep up. While taking the 4th pint, my body reacted so badly to it that I urgently needed oxygen to breathe. Scariest moment of my life cos I thought I wouldn’t make it. To cut the story short, the devil came again but God showed up for me like He has always done.

Last year September I was fighting for my life while battling 3 ear surgeries. This year again, it went from flexing to another surgery and another fight for life.

Funny enough, so many people kept calling me while I was hospitalized, saying I came to their minds and if I was okay.

Guys, it’s always important to check up on your loved ones. Thanks a lot to everyone who checked in on me. I’m fine, recovering, and doing a lot better.

Thanksgiving loading….. because what my eyes saw ehn, na just GOD.

The last slide has to be my biggest reason and greatest strength to pull through”

