A young Nigerian man who took the risk of traveling to Canada has gone online to recount his unpleasant experience.

The man revealed that he moved to Canada in 2018 while sharing photos from his journey from Lagos to Togo.

According to him, 105 people started the journey, but only seven survived the harsh and bitter weather.

He also mentioned that the boat driver had in the course of their journey pushed some people out of the boat so as to lessen the weight of people on it.

“I snapped boat 3A because they were shaking the boat due to fear so their driver pushed some people down.” “Please you guys should help me I need followers, we just got out from a Canadian prison,” he wrote in response to a netizen who didn’t believe his words.

While noting that he has since returned to his motherland, he discouraged people from undertaking such as it doesn’t usually end well.

See some reactions below;

Blessing Veronica said: “My boyfriend’s elder brother has been missing since 2015.”

Kem said: “Sorry but I will never understand this! You want to die just to go other country. Life is beautiful.”

Sas Osazuwa said: “Who nor go nor go know. Good bless all of us when make am.”

Jones said: “Wait o , you no know say no place like home before you take that kind risk? See it’s hard to be a millionaire in Europe.”

Shienna-kelly said: “I knw abt others but Canada by land? Who discovered that route.”

alexroland503 said: “l understand this situation because l also travel to Libya to Europe,dead came but our creator said is not yet time for me to die.”

See post below …

