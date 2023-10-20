BBNaija star, Uriel Oputa has shared a hilarious story of how she tried to use food as bait to win Pere Egbi over while in the All Stars ex-housemate.

She shared this in a recent interview on Pulse One-on-One.

Uriel Oputa revealed that she tried to win Pere Egbi over with food to avoid being nominated for eviction, but he would still nominate her even though he ate her food.

“I tried to win him over with food but e no dey work. This guy will eat your food and still nominate you,” she said.

Pere, who was beside her during the interview, laughed it off as Uriel shares her strategy in the house.

