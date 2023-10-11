BBNaija All-Stars winner, Ilebaye Odiniya has expressed her ambitions, aiming to become the world’s biggest star and the youngest richest woman.

The 22-year-old Kogi-born reality TV star emerged victorious in the just concluded All stars edition of the prestigious reality TV show with Mercy Eke coming second.

Ilebaye’s triumph brought her a whopping sum of N120 million, a weekend getaway for two, and an SUV, among other rewards.

In a recent interview with Arise TV, when asked about her goals and plans for the future, she said, “I would say I wanted to become the biggest star everybody would recognise and also the youngest richest woman. So, that was my goal.”

See netizens reactions to her statement below;

@afuabafoa4996: “Beautiful Baye with a forgiving heart. She has put all that happened behind her and moving forward. God will always reward those who forgive. Baye you are pure.”

@Osagieomolola1: “The interviewer did amazing and coordinated she was with the interview. Arise should pay her more. She’s good good.”

@osagieomolola1: “Ilebaye at her age is matured. Love how she answered all her questions. Babe is Smart.”

@sherrylateef4846: “People always want to see bad things happen to others because of hatred.but I believe in u. just take.”

llebayeeee!: “What a Lady. Wisdom and maturity far beyond her age. Her strength, determination, resilience, physical & mental endurance & free spirit endeared her to an entire Continent.I love her.”

@elisaboshiane9387: “Let us support this young girl,and stop dragging her! She still has a lot to learn,at about her age at 23 i started teaching straight from College, didn’t know a lot too but relied on experienced educators.”

Watch the video below;